The Engineer Behind Modern Jazz, On The Next 'Unsung Heroes'

Take a look at any jazz recording made during the past sixty years and there’s a good chance that it will have been recorded by Rudy Van Gelder. From his studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, Van Gelder worked with artists like Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock to produce some of the most memorable music of all time. Join Tom Engelmann as he pays tribute to the engineer who made recorded music come to life on another edition of "Unsung Heroes, Influential but Overlooked Masters of Modern Music."

