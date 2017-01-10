MTPR

Enrollment Deadline Approaching For Affordable Care Act

By 56 minutes ago
  • Healthcare.gov screen capture, Jan. 10, 2017.
    Healthcare.gov screen capture, Jan. 10, 2017.

As Congress debates repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration is making a push to get as many people as possible to shop for health insurance via healthcare.gov.

The deadline to buy health coverage is the end of this month. People are only allowed to sign up for between November and January to prevent them from dropping in and out of coverage throughout the year, and only have to pay for it when they have an acute healthcare need.

The price of health plans on Healthcare.gov in Montana rose sharply this year, but Ben Wakana, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says, tax credits mean most Montanans can still find coverage for around $75 a month:

"In Montana eight in 10 enrollees in Healthcare.gov coverage get a tax credit. That tax credit averages almost $500 a month," Wakana says.

The federal government says that as of last week, more than 52,000 Montanans had signed up for coverage through Healthcare.gov. Nearly 11,000 of them are new customers.

Healthcare.gov is also where people can go to see if they qualify for Montana’s year-old Medicaid expansion. The state says that since the Affordable Care Act passed, the number of uninsured people in Montana has dropped by nearly two-thirds, to a little over 7 percent today.

Tags: 
Obamacare
Healthcare
health insurance
Ben Wakana
HealthCare.gov
Medicaid expansion
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

Related Content

Tester: Obamacare Repeal Has 'Real World Impacts'

By Jan 8, 2017
Senator Jon Tester at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Health Department Saturday
Eric Whitney

Senator Jon Tester is asking for feedback on what would happen if Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act as they’ve been promising.

On Friday and Saturday he visited Libby, Kalispell, and Missoula to meet with health care providers and leaders at hospitals, clinics and public health departments.

Report: 142,000 Montanans Could Lose Coverage If Obamacare Repealed

By Jan 5, 2017
A graph from the Montana Budget and Policy Center's New Report
Montana Budget and Policy Center

If Congress and the Trump administration repeal the Affordable Care Act, 142,000 Montanans could potentially lose their health insurance coverage.

That’s according to a new report from the Montana Budget and Policy Center.

Montana Hospitals Benefiting From Medicaid Expansion

By Oct 19, 2016
St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.
Courtesy St. Patrick Hospital

In 2015, the Montana Hospital Association enthusiastically backed Medicaid expansion in Montana. A big reason was that in the first half of the year, they gave away nearly $71 million in free, or “charity” healthcare to people who had no health coverage.

After the legislature narrowly passed Medicaid expansion, Hospital Association President Dick Brown says, "the actual expectation was that charity care would go down, because a lot of the individuals who are now on Medicaid were receiving care at no cost to them, because they couldn’t afford it."

Medicaid Expansion Committee Shifts Focus To Workforce Training

By Nov 23, 2016
Montana's Medicaid Expansion oversite committe wants more people enrolled in the workforce training program offered by the HELP Act.

More than 60,000 Montanans now have health insurance because of the HELP Act, the Medicaid expansion program narrowly passed by state lawmakers in 2015. The oversight committee in charge of reviewing that program met in Helena on Tuesday to check in on the Medicaid expansion. 

John Goodnow, chair of the oversight committee, says because of the HELP Act, a lot of uninsured Montanans now have coverage: 