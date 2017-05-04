MTPR

EPA And BNSF Respond To Unidentified Sheen On Flathead Lake

By 53 minutes ago
  • Flathead Lake, MT
    Flathead Lake, MT
    William Neuheisel

The Environmental Protection Agency and BNSF Railway are responding to an unidentified sheen on the shoreline of Flathead Lake. 

The sheen was spotted earlier this week near Somers Beach at the northern end of Flathead Lake. BNSF spokesperson Ross Lane says the railway company is responding with sampling and containment measures.

"We don't yet know the cause of that sheen, but our initial field indications suggest that the sheen does exhibit characteristics common to natural, biological sources, like decomposed grasses and other organic material, rather than a chemical or petroleum source," says Lane.

The sheen is relatively close to the former Somers Tie Plant, which was deemed a superfund site in the mid-1980s due to contamination from the chemical treatment process of railway ties. BNSF coordinated with the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality to conduct soil and water cleanup. Monitoring continues today.

BNSF is coordinating sampling analysis to identify the source of the sheen with the EPA and DEQ. The railway has taken precautionary measures to contain and remove the sheen.

An emergency response coordinator for the EPA is expected to arrive on scene Friday.

Tags: 
Flathead Lake
Environmental Protection Agency
BNSF
Ross Lane
Somers Tie Plant
Montana Department of Environmental Quality
Superfund
Flathead News

Related Content

Bill Would Help Communities Prepare For Hazardous Materials

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service Jan 25, 2017

HELENA - About 10 people testified Wednesday for a bill that would create a task force to help communities prepare for and respond to incidents involving hazardous materials. 

Democratic Rep. Denise Hayman of Bozeman said she’s carrying House Bill 296, "to bring the experts together to discuss how we might be better prepared to respond to a disaster, especially in our more remote, rural areas."

Flathead Tribes Plan All-out War Against Spread Of Invasive Mussels

By Mar 29, 2017
Jim Elser, director of the Flathead Biological Research Station, answers questions at a public meeting on aquatic invasive mussels.
Nicky Ouellet

Zebra and quagga mussels are aquatic invasive species, quick to colonize and very difficult to get rid of. They’ve caused millions of dollars of damage since they started popping up in Great Lake states in the 1980s, and they have a lot of people in the Flathead Valley concerned right now.

CSKT Plans Public Meetings On Aquatic Invasive Species Threats

By Mar 20, 2017
Quagga mussels cover an outboard motor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
National Parks Service (PD)

Even one confirmed detection of quagga or zebra mussels could have devastating economic and environmental consequence for the Flathead Reservation. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are mounting a campaign to prevent that from happening.