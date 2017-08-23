Evacuation Order Extended South Of Florence, 9PM 8/23

The Ravalli County Sheriff's office has extended the Evacuation ORDER area south of Florece.

At about 9:00 tonight (Wed 8/23) an evacuation ORDER is now in effect for all residents west of Florence Carlton Loop south to One Horse Creek Road, and west of Hwy 93 from One Horse Creek Road to Sweeney Creek Loop.

The updated Evacuation Order area includes all residents on Sweeney Creek Loop north of and including Outback Road to include Woodtick Hollow, Sweeney Creek Trail, Upper Sweeney Creek Loop, Hill Drive, Koepplin Lane and Smith Fork.

The Sheriff's office is asking all evacuees to check in at the Ravalli County Search and Rescue Command Van, located in the Super One parking lot in Stevensville. The Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center can be reached with questions at 375-6650.