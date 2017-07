As of 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, evacuations have been ordered for residents in the entire area north of Highway 200 from the Petroleum County Line and West of Edwards Road, due to the threat from the Lodgepole Complex fires.

The evacuation area includes: Big Bart Coulee, Haley Coulee, Benzien School Area, Benzien Road all the way to Steve Forks Road, and Battle Coulee Ara

A 5 p.m. meeting for the Lodgepole Complex, burning 52 miles NW of Jordan, is at the VFW Hall in Jordan, tonight (7/22).

More information can be found on Inciweb.