Evening Newscast 01-02-17

Montana’s 65th legislative session opened today. Republican and Democratic leaders say they plan to strengthen Montana's economy by creating better jobs.

The Missoulian reports that Montana does not store emails in state archives despite state laws that require emails of importance to be preserved.

Wildlife advocates plan to challenge the approval of a new Yellowstone River dam that critics say could kill off a dwindling population of Pallid Sturgeon - an endangered fish species that has survived in the Missouri River for 70 million years.

Officials have identified a man who was found dead outside a home in the Helena Valley. The Independent Record reports that 37-year-old Juan Castillo's body was found Saturday.

The 2017 Montana Legislative session will continue Tuesday morning with a “law school” aimed at new legislators to help them understand the law-making process.

Officials plan to reduce the number of prairie dogs at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park because they say the animals are threatening artifacts.

Police say a woman who was pulled over for suspected drunken driving on New Year's Eve in Columbus shot and killed herself.

Just before the Montana Legislature gaveled in its 2017 session today, Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock looked to ease the tension building over a looming budget battle by calling on the two parties to work together for the state's best interests.

Forbes reports that Montana, along with South Carolina and Arizona, are the top deadliest states for motorists. MoneyGeek.com, a consumer finance website, analyzed data from 50 states and the District of Columbia, looking at the rate of fatal car crashes in each.