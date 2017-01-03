Evening Newscast 01-03-17

The longest-serving president of the University of Montana, George Dennison, died this morning.

Two people have been hospitalized after surviving an airplane crash in Sanders County.

Montana Senate Republicans are opposing efforts to give Commissioner of Political Practices, Jonathan Motl, a full six-year term in office.

Montana Senator Steve Daines today announced that he has been selected to serve on five U.S. Senate Committees for the 115th Congress.

A retired District Court judge today overturned a man's conviction for a 2002 rape at the juvenile detention center in Missoula.

A man from Bozeman is charged with deliberate homicide, after confessing to killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a cast iron frying pan after a New Year's Eve party.

Washington state is refusing to allow its aquatic lands to be used for a major coal-export terminal along the Columbia River, dealing what one opponent described as "the final nail in the coffin" for the project.

Montana's fish and wildlife agency is appealing a ruling that it broke the state's ethics laws by allowing its equipment to be used to advocate against a ballot initiative.