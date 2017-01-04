Evening Newscast 01-04-17

Republican state lawmakers said today they will seek to reduce government agency spending by $120 million, with cuts that would go much deeper than what Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock proposes.

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that a voter-approved constitutional initiative known as Marsy's Law will take effect July first. The law is intended to expand crime victim’s rights.

The U.S. House took a vote related to public lands yesterday that has Democrats and conservation groups crying foul. It’s part of a larger rules package that would change how Congress calculates the value of federal public lands when it comes to transferring them to states.

Singer and Songwriter Robert Quist is the fourth democrat to express interest in replacing Zinke, who is expected to be confirmed as Secretary of Interior in the Trump administration later this year.

A Montana county is preparing to install a bronze plaque honoring women with ties to the region who served in World War I.

Over the next two days, lawmakers in Helena will consider a group of bills that could change how the State handles crimes of sexual assault.

A man who was acquitted of rape has been accused of threatening to kill the prosecutor in his case and the Bozeman police detective who led the investigation.

The state Child and Family Services ombudsman has found that 14 Montana children died over a 16-month period despite reports of abuse or neglect filed with the state within the previous year.

The Butte Rescue Mission is a lifeline for the homeless during cold snaps.

Case manager Amoreena Lyons says the shelter is a very busy place when the mercury dips below zero for days at a time.

At the Capitol on Wednesday, January 4, Democratic Leadership failed to convince Republicans to give them some so-called 'silver bullets,' like they had last legislative session.

City commissioners in Great Falls passed a resolution last night (Tuesday 01/03) supporting the city and citizens of Whitefish.

Some of the coldest temperatures of this already bitterly cold week are forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours. Edward O’Brien reports on how homeless shelters are trying to help Montana’s most vulnerable during this weather emergency.