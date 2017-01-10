Evening Newscast 01-10-17

Two bills in the Montana legislature that would regulate air ambulances got their first hearings today.

Montana Republicans are tentatively targeting the first week of February to nominate a candidate for a special election to replace U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke.

The U.S. Interior Department Today canceled the final two oil and gas leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area between Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Reservation.

As Congress debates repealing the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration is making a push to get as many people as possible to shop for health insurance via healthcare.gov.

A Montana mining company plans to reach out to bird experts for ideas about how to keep geese off a former open pit copper mine that is now a Superfund site.

Gallatin County deputies say a Bozeman man who confessed to killing his wife early on New Year's Day was thwarted in his attempt to dispose of her body because the county landfill was closed for the holiday.