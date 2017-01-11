Evening Newscast 01-11-17

Missoula County authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a shooting near Lolo.

A yearlong federal review shows coal sales from public lands need to be modernized to deal with climate change and give taxpayers a fair return.

The neo-Nazi website proposing an armed march through Whitefish on Martin Luther King Day now says it’s postponing its planned demonstration, after failing to submit a complete event permit application earlier this week.

A legislative panel is proposing to cut the Montana health department's budget by 93 million dollars over the next two years, the largest in a series of deep cuts planned across state agencies.

Today, lawmakers listened to testimony on a bill to make so-called “revenge porn” illegal in Montana, and what that could mean for first amendment rights.

An internal evaluation of the VA Montana Health Care System downgraded its rating from two stars to one star for the three months ending in September.

Montana's insurance commissioner says there likely won't be any changes to the federal health care law that would require the state to change its own laws before April.

A new bill in Montana’s Senate would decrease the amount of information people who donate to political campaigns must reveal to the public.