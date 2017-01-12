Evening Newscast 01-12-17

Montana’s Congressional delegation is seeking to overturn federal mandates for driver’s licenses.

The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court canceled his State of the Judiciary speech traditionally given to lawmakers after Senate President Scott Sales sent a letter saying senators don't have time to attend.

At least 80 Yellowstone National Park bison are now trapped in government corrals, and hundreds more will soon follow suit and be sent to slaughter.

Montana's legislative leaders are trying to cut off Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl's pay.

The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has set a date for tribal members to vote on whether to accept the Blackfeet Water Compact.

Lake County Commissioners are asking Montana’s legislature to withdraw from an agreement that lets the state prosecute felonies for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

A new federal lawsuit says U.S. Bureau of Indian Education schools are chronically understaffed, lack systems to provide special education and have a deficient curriculum.