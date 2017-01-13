Evening Newscast 01-13-17

A major drug investigation that started in 2015 netted several pounds of methamphetamine, dozens of firearms and the conviction of eight defendants.

State officials, contractors, students and union representatives are urging lawmakers to pass a major public works package despite Montana's current budget crunch.

Leaders from the Blackfeet Nation joined Montana Congressman Steve Daines and Interior Secretary Sally Jewell in Washington today to celebrate the enactment of four Indian water rights settlements.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is revisiting whether fishers warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The Montana Supreme Court is taking over a case to decide whether the commissioner of political practices' term has ended or should run until mid-2019.

Governor Steve Bullock says suspended road construction projects worth $144 million can go forward.

A group in Kalispell and Whitefish is set to host its annual Martin Luther King Day celebrations next Monday and Tuesday.

