Evening Newscast 01-16-17

Montana firefighters are again hoping legislators can pass a bill to make it easier for them to secure workers' compensation.

Imagine driving your car, talking on your cell phone, then getting pulled over, ticketed and fined for it. Right now, cities and towns in Montana can individually decide whether or not that’s lawful. House Bill 194 would change that, barring anyone in the state from being legally punished for driving and using a device.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester said repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act appears imminent. He told legislators ripping it away without a replacement ready to take over will cause harm

A change in U.S. House rules making it easier to transfer millions of acres of federal public lands to states, has hunters and outdoor enthusiasts worried they’ll lose access.

A local chapter of a national organization that promotes greater scrutiny of Muslims in the name of national security laid out its goals for the year this weekend.

Montana caught over $830,000 in Medicaid payments that went out to people who don’t deserve the healthcare program aimed at helping the working poor.

Temperatures are expected to rise in western Montana this week, creating the right conditions for flooding caused by ice jams.