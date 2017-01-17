Evening Newscast 01-17-17

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke who is President-elect Trump’s pick for Secretary of Interior had a four-hour confirmation hearing before a Senate committee Tuesday.

New nationwide rules to curtail the practice of burning off excess natural gas from oil and gas wells on federal land took effect today after a judge said he saw no urgent reason to block them while a lawsuit proceeds.

Leave your guns at home. That’s the message Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns sent to neo-Nazi organizers, who proposed an armed march against the city last month.

Montana officials are searching for ways to fund a proposed two-year plan to combat the spread of invasive mussels.

Missoula high school computer science students have developed an app-concept that’s taken top honors in a statewide competition.