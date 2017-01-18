Evening Newscast 01-18-17

A group of Montana landowners, health advocates and conservationists have filed a lawsuit seeking to force energy companies to divulge more details about chemicals used in energy production.

A delegation of Orthodox Jewish rabbis from the US and Canada is thanking Montana Governor Steve Bullock and state leaders for defending the Jewish community in Whitefish, that was the target of threats and harassment by white supremacists.

A Kalispell man who died of injuries suffered in an avalanche in Glacier National Park triggered the slide while he was testing the stability of the snowpack.

A trial is underway in Missoula in the case of the former CEO of Vann's who is charged with defrauding the employee-owned electronics and appliance store, forcing it into bankruptcy.

Western Montana has been experiencing poor air quality since last week, but all of that is about to change.

Attorneys for a group of Montana landowners, health advocates and conservationists have filed a lawsuit seeking to force energy companies to divulge more about the chemicals they use in energy production.

The Lincoln County sheriff's office says it’s investigating a suspicious death in extreme northwestern Montana.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today announced it’s assessing future management plans for the National Bison Range, including transferring control to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

A Billings lawmaker has proposed legislation to change Montana's open container law to allow passengers in a vehicle to drink alcohol.