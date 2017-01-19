Evening Newscast 01-19-17

The Montana Senate has passed legislation to change the state's rape laws, and they will now go to the House for consideration.

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that would infuse money back into the state’s main revenue fund by increasing taxes on new oil and gas wells.

A federal judge has ordered Idaho to destroy all information collected from collars placed on elk and wolves, which was obtained illegally by landing a helicopter in a central Idaho wilderness area.

Montana lawmakers take up a privacy bill tomorrow.

A Republican Senate leader who says he wants to stop judges from treading on the Legislature's turf has introduced a measure that would rebuke a Montana judge for changing the effective date of a voter-approved medical marijuana ballot initiative.

A small airplane made an emergency landing at Billings Logan International Airport after the landing gear malfunctioned.

Three members of the so-called “High on Life” group who trespassed on Yellowstone National Park’s Grand Prismatic Spring last summer received jail sentences, thousands of dollars in fines, fees and restitution, and have been banned from federal public lands for five years.

A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.