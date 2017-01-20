Evening Newscast 01-20-17

State lawmakers are debating proposals that aim to help the Montana's child foster care system, and to make the agency responsible for protecting neglected and abused kids more accountable.

The state of Montana has reached a $25 million settlement with more than a thousand victims of asbestos-related disease over claims that health officials failed to bring attention to the hazards of the contaminated mine in Libby.

Republican Steve Daines, Democrat Jon Tester, and Congressman Ryan Zinke react to the inauguration of President Donald Trump today.

A federal appeals court says lending companies operated by Native American tribes are subject to investigation by a government regulator.

The new State Superintendent of Public Instruction says she hasn't decided whether her office will continue the Graduation Matters Montana program, which gives private grant money to communities for projects that encourage students to graduate from high school.

Montana’s newly elected Superintendent of Public Instruction is accusing her predecessor of misrepresenting student test results to federal officials.