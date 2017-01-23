Evening Newscast 01-23-17

A Senate committee is expected to vote tomorrow on Representative Ryan Zinke’s nomination to be Interior Secretary in the Trump administration.

Governor Steve Bullock will deliver his State of the State address, Tuesday (1/24) at 7:00 PM.

Butte Schoolteacher and State Lawmaker Amanda Curtis made it official Saturday: She is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

A Missoula attorney has been named U.S. bankruptcy judge for Montana.

Residents of Butte say the deaths of more than 3,000 snow geese should be a wake-up call for the future of the former open pit mine that is filled with 50 billion gallons of acidic, metal-laden water.

Authorities say they have arrested two people following a high-speed chase that began north of Helena and ended when a vehicle crashed.

A group of bills moving through the Montana legislature aim to address the state’s high suicide rate.

Montana Native American tribes would be able to resume licensed bison hunts near Yellowstone National Park under a measure given initial approval given by the state House.