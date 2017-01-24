Evening Newscast 01-24-17

Governor Steve Bullock is set to give his third State of the State address tonight to a combative, Republican-led Legislature in a shaky economic time for Montana.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has postponed a meeting originally scheduled for this morning to vote on the nominations of Ryan Zinke and Rick Perry to head the departments of Interior and Energy.

Montana's Republican legislative leaders are blasting Governor Steve Bullock for his spending plan's cuts to education funding, while failing to mention that the cuts they propose go even deeper.

A magistrate judge is recommending that a dispute over who owns the riverbeds beneath eight hydroelectric dams and a storage reservoir in Montana stay in state court.

Montana's economy slowed significantly in 2016, and continued slow growth is projected for this year. That's according to new numbers released on Tuesday by economists at the University of Montana. Eric Whitney reports.

State and federal biologists say elk numbers in the northern part of Yellowstone National Park have stabilized after a long-term decline.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that seeks state funding for 19-year-old high school students.

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on four bills about gun control Tuesday morning at the 2017 Montana Legislature.

Buildings in parts of the snow-covered western United States are collapsing amid an unusual combination of greater snowfall at lower elevations and prolonged cold temperatures that allow the snow to accumulate.