Evening Newscast 01-25-17

President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration today came as little surprise to one Montana immigration attorney.

Thursday night volunteers will bundle up and fan out across Billings to make contact with the homeless to gather data for the annual Point in Time Homeless Survey.

Matt Rosendale, Montana’s state auditor, announced today he will not seek the nomination to run for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

On February first, the student-led Democratic organization at MSU-Billings, is hosting a public forum with Democratic candidates seeking to replace Congressman Zinke.

Republican Greg Gianforte has announced his intention to run for Ryan Zinke’s soon-to-be-vacant house seat.

Lawmakers in Helena today considered a proposal to study how increased reports of meth use in Montana are impacting the state’s social services.