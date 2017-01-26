Evening Newscast 01-27-17

Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred that similar bills were shot down in past legislative sessions.

Attorney general Tim Fox today said the city of Missoula cannot enforce an ordinance requiring a background check for most gun sales or transfers within city limits.

The Montana Senate has rebuffed an attempt to strip a bill of language admonishing a judge for allegedly overstepping his authority.

Tough times continue for Montana grain growers.

There’s a new plan to restore the Yellowstone River following a 2011 Exxon-Mobil pipeline rupture.

Democratic state Sen. Mary Sheehy Moe of Great Falls has resigned her seat so she can help her daughter care for her infant triplets, who were born prematurely.