Evening Newscast 01-27-17

The Montana House has given preliminary approval to two bills that add whistleblower protections to the state's ethics code.

State wildlife officials have killed four bighorn sheep after they mixed with domestic sheep south of Cascade.

Montana's U.S. senators have asked the government for an emergency waiver from the REAL ID Act that requires driver's licenses to have security enhancements and be issued to those who can prove they are in the country legally.

The public comment period on a proposal to transfer management of National Forest land to local control has been extended.

The Montana Wilderness Association is hoping a rally on Monday will send a message to the state’s elected officials.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hiring an outside investigator to review policies related to reporting student proficiency data to the federal government.

As Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services faces a proposed $93 million in budget cuts in the wake of state revenue shortfalls, the department’s new director says she hopes to maintain efforts to combat Montana’s high suicide rate.