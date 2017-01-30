Evening Newscast 01-30-17

The annual rally in support of keeping public lands publicly-owned at the state capitol today filled the building’s rotunda with chanting supporters.

The Montana House on Monday endorsed a bill that would require the governor to reimburse the state for any use of the state airplane that includes campaign stops.

Montana’s U.S. senators are split on the Trump administration’s temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Senator from Colstrip is asking lawmakers in Helena to consider a bill requiring a more detailed clean up plan for when two coal-fired electric generators in his town shut down.

Montana wildlife officials are looking to acquire 425 acres of land along the Bighorn River, a purchase that could help create the largest section of land along the waterway for public outdoor recreational opportunities.

Montana lawmakers were asked to create a team to review child deaths and near-deaths due to abuse and neglect today.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, as well as the Seeley/Swan and Lower Clark Fork regions beginning at 11 pm tonight.