Evening Newscast 01-31-17

Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke advanced in today’s nomination vote for Secretary of the Interior, in the GOP-led Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Montana Senator Jon Tester today announced his opposition to former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson’s nomination to be Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

The House Taxation Committee will hear a bill Wednesday that would raise taxes for Montanans making more than $400,000 a year in taxable income.

Parents of developmentally disabled children are asking Montana lawmakers to raise the age limit for special education funding.

A medical marijuana patient is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule whether the state can prosecute him for possessing more than one ounce of marijuana, even if the plant is not yet dry.

Two bills that would expand gun rights have cleared the Montana House and will now be taken up by the Senate.

Montana regulators say rates for NorthWestern Energy customers are set to rise as the company passes on to consumers a portion of its increased property taxes.