Evening Newscast 02-01-17

President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Veterans Affairs Department says there are no easy fixes for what ails that beleaguered agency.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been appointed chairman of the Senate's subcommittee on national parks.

The Chairman of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes delivered the State of the Tribal Nations Address in the state Capitol today.

A Montana legislative panel has approved a measure that would bar the public release of mug shots until after a person is convicted of a crime.

Montana regulators say rates for NorthWestern Energy customers are set to rise as the company passes on to consumers a portion of its increased property taxes.

Senate Bill 153 would make strangulation of a family member or partner a felony.

As Montana lawmakers look to find ways to trim state spending amid a budget shortfall, officials who oversee the state’s foster care system say they need more money to keep up with their rising workload.

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl's term has expired, but he can stay in office until a successor is appointed and confirmed.