Evening Newscast 02-03-17

Montana’s senior senator has introduced three bills that he says would increase transparency and accountability in elections.

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would prevent patients from receiving huge bills from air ambulance providers that are not in-network with their insurance plans.

Montana’s bitterly cold winter is hitting Northwestern Energy customers in the pocketbook.

The Montana Legislature won't make any changes to a bill that Gov. Steve Bullock said disproportionately increases spending for the legislative session compared to cuts being considered across the rest of state government.

Senator Steve Daines announced he will take over as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus.

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction visited the chambers of the state capitol, speaking to lawmakers about the future of Montana’s education system.

Cascade County commissioners have chosen former state representative Carlie Boland to serve the remainder of Democratic Sen. Mary Sheehy Moe's term in the Legislature.

Allegations of corruption and partisanship were scattered throughout a meeting of lawmakers today, in the House Judiciary Committee, as they discussed a bill that would dismantle the current office of the Commissioner of Political Practices