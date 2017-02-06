Evening Newscast 02-06-17

While Representative Ryan Zinke awaits a full Senate confirmation vote to become the next Secretary of the Interior under Donald Trump’s Administration, many Montanans are left wondering when that vote will actually happen.

Former Montana Attorney General Mike Greely died Jan. 26 at his family cabin along the Missouri River. He was 76. Greeley served as attorney general from 1977 through 1988.

A sixth Democrat has expressed intent to fill Montana’s House seat if Ryan Zinke is confirmed to lead the Interior Department under President Donald Trump.

In 2016, 12.3 million travelers from out-of-state visited Montana, which has a population of just over 1 million.

An independent auditor has declared the state of Montana's financial statements error-free.

A Montana lawmaker is proposing to abolish the state's death penalty, a bill that has failed in every legislative session so far this century.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that a third person has applied to become the next commissioner of political practices.

Montana's Blackfeet Indian Tribe has declared a state of emergency after a blizzard dumped more than 4 feet of snow on parts of the reservation east of Glacier National Park.

Lawmakers in Helena will be considering a bill that would offer grants to local communities to fund infrastructure projects.