Evening Newscast 02-07-17

The U.S. Forest Service can hire firefighters this year after winning an exemption from President Trump’s civilian governmental employee hiring freeze.

The state House is scheduled to debate a measure to stop the Montana State Hospital from releasing homeless, mentally ill patients into the streets or to homeless shelters.

The Montana Senate has passed a bill that would increase the number of notices that must be made to people who are delinquent on their property taxes and make it clear that if they fail to pay their taxes for three years, they could lose their property.

Lawmakers in Helena are considering a bill that aims to improve pay equity between men and women, but some policymakers are questioning how the proposal would force employers to judge the merits of their employees.

A heavy snowstorm has led to avalanche warnings in western Montana.

Montana’s Senators in Washington have mixed reactions after Betsy DeVos eked out enough votes to become the next Education Secretary this morning.

Lawmakers in Helena will consider a bill that would create a volunteer health service program to provide free health care services to uninsured and underinsured Montanans.

A bill in the legislature is pushing new penalties for Montanans with outstanding child support payments.