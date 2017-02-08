Evening Newscast 02-08-17

A proposal to federally recognize Montana’s Little Shell Tribe advanced a step in the U.S. Senate today.

As lawmakers continue crafting the state’s budget, officials with Montana’s health department say the state’s Medicaid programs need more funds to keep up with caseloads.

Montana has more U.S. citizens on the streets after the state added two extra naturalization ceremonies due to a large number of citizenship applications.

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld the deliberate homicide conviction of a Missoula man for shooting a German exchange student in his garage.

Today, the first in a package of bills trying to address the high cost of air ambulances landed before lawmakers for a vote.

Yellowstone National Park has started shipping hundreds of wild bison to slaughter for disease control as a quarantine facility that could help spare many of the animals sits empty because of a political dispute.

Montana’s Attorney General Tim Fox today filed to intervene in the electricity rate proceeding of Washington utility Puget Sound Energy.

The Montana House passed a bill today that allows foster children and foster parents to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe their rights have been violated.