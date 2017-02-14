Evening Newscast 02-14-17

The Montana Senate is supporting a bill that would provide more oversight to the Division of Child and Family Services.

On Wednesday, a bill that would make it unlawful to discriminate against anyone based on their gender identity or expression or sexual orientation will have a hearing at the Montana Legislature.

Havre's airport has been overbilled for power for 30 years, but it's not clear who's at fault.

Job seekers with the U.S. Forest Service got a bit of good news today: the agency has been cleared to hire seasonal temporaries.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs says it could secure a lease in coming months to operate a vacant Montana prison, which closed after the agency dropped its previous contract with the detention facility.

A social media ploy tying meth to the deadly zika virus is getting quite a bit of attention on the Polson police department’s Facebook page.

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that says the state does not have to pay a $744,000 settlement in a sexual harassment claim filed against a former eastern Montana judge.

The bill to dismantle the state’s office of political practices passed largely on party lines as republicans muscled House Bill 340 THROUGH its first key vote on the House Floor