Evening Newscast 02-15-17

Supporters of a bill to create a so-called Montana Paycheck Transparency Act say it will help make sure men and women are paid equally for doing equal work.

Montana's House Judiciary Committee heard impassioned testimony today from both sides of a new bill to extend non-discrimination protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people across Montana.

NorthWestern Energy says technical issues with meter reading equipment led some customers southeast of Helena to be under-billed in January, leaving the balance to be added to February's bills.

The vote that would confirm Representative Ryan Zinke as the next Interior Secretary could come as late as early March, says Senator Jon Tester.

Senate Bill 99 would create the “Montana Federal Firearm and Magazine Ban Enforcement Prohibition Act.”

A bill in the Montana Legislature would ask voters to decide whether the Montana Constitution should establish hunting, fishing and trapping as “a right essential to pursuing life’s basic necessities.”

Montana officials are asking state lawmakers to approve $11.5 million in state and federal funds over the next two years to fight aquatic invasive species.

A Montana legislator is seeking to impose price controls on hospitals and place them under the authority of the state's Public Service Commission.

Gov. Steve Bullock has allowed a legislative spending bill to become law after the state House and Senate rejected his recommended cuts.