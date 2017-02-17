Evening Newscast 02-17-17

Senator Steve Daines announced today he will chair one of the five subcommittees of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

A budget panel has approved a $6 million dollar increase over the next two years for Montana to deal with the record number of children in foster care. But the $16 million dollars approved today by the Joint Subcommittee on Health and Human Services comes with caveats.

Lawmakers and government officials plan to discuss the effects of methamphetamine use and possible solutions during a weekend meeting at the state Capitol.

President Donald Trump yesterday ended a key Obama-era coal mining regulation. Montanans’ reaction to the repeal of the Stream Protection Rule covered the gamut from elation to frustration.

Legislative Democrats are criticizing the state's superintendent of public instruction for failing to more forcefully advocate for schools and educational funding.

After contentious debate over a voter ID proposal, the Republican sponsor has put the brakes on his own legislation.

A bill entering the Montana House would allow counties to have the initial attack authority on wildfires.