Evening Newscast 03-20-17

Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed seven more bills, including one that would prohibit doctors from performing late-term abortions and another that would allow lawmakers to carry concealed weapons.

Four states are suing over the Trump administration's decision to restart the sale of coal leases on federal lands.

Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Billings on Friday to help Republican Greg Gianforte stump for votes ahead of the May 25 special election to fill Montana’s U.S. House seat.

It’s a short school week for students at a Helena middle school that was damaged by a fire yesterday afternoon.

Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for federal grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because of mistakes that consisted mostly of incorrect margins, the wrong size type or lack of double-spacing.

Starting this weekend, Glacier National Park will begin operating a spring transit shuttle for hikers and bicyclists traveling the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission's action on the Quiet Waters rule proposal has been rescheduled for May 26 at 8:30 a.m.