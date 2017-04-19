Evening Newscast 04-19-17

The Montana House has revived a bill to raise campaign contribution limits for state candidates a day after rejecting it on a tie vote.

A legislative committee has endorsed a Miami probation officer to lead Montana's Department of Corrections.

Yellowstone National Park on Friday will begin opening select roads for summer car traffic. Montana's utility regulators won a drawn out legislative struggle with the state’s largest utility today.

A federal judge has dismissed claims that Montana's commissioner of political practices retaliated against a state lawmaker who publicly disclosed a confidential ethics complaint against Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock has nominated former democratic lawmaker Jeff Mangan from Great Falls to serve as the state’s next top political cop.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a new strategy to combat substance abuse in the state on the capitol steps Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump signed a bill Wednesday to temporarily extend a troubled program designed to allow veterans to get medical care in the private sector.

A federal judge has lifted his hold on a proposed irrigation dam and fish passage that U.S. officials say is the best hope to save an endangered ancient species of fish in the Yellowstone River.