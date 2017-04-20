Evening Newscast 04-20-17

The main state budget bill is now one vote away from being sent to the Governor’s desk.

Three minor party and independent candidates who want to run in Montana's special congressional election are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

A state higher education official says the University of Montana will offer buyouts or early retirement options to 80 to 100 employees in an effort to reduce school spending.

The National Democratic party has made its first contribution to Rob Quist's campaign for Montana's House seat in the election that ends May 25th.

The Montana Legislature is fast-tracking a former Democratic lawmaker's confirmation as the state's new political practices commissioner.

The Montana Senate has revived a charter schools bill that would sidestep the authority of school boards by establishing a new statewide commission.