Evening Newscast 04-21-17

Donald Trump Jr. is in Montana to campaign and raise money for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte. The president’s son is joining the Bozeman software entrepreneur turned political hopeful today and tomorrow to rally supporters on a 4 town tour of the state, in support for Gianforte’s bid for the U.S. House.

Republican U.S. House Candidate Greg Gianforte welcomed the son of President Trump to a stage at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds today where a cheering crowd of more than 300 supporters gathered.

The Montana House has moved to accept a scaled-down version of a fuel tax proposal that would raise money to repair highways, bolster bridges and tackle long-delayed roadwork.

The ballot for Montana's special congressional election is set after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by three minor party and independent candidates to run in next month's race for the state’s vacant U.S. House seat.

Montana's unemployment rate remained at 3.8 percent in March.

The $10.3 billion state budget is headed to Gov. Steve Bullock after the Montana House gave it final approval.

As high schools prepare for graduation ceremonies across Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill allowing Native American students to wear traditional regalia while marching to get their diplomas.