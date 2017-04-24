Evening Newscast 04-24-17

The Montana Senate has rejected an attempt by Gov. Steve Bullock to revive a bill that would have allowed counties to conduct the May 25 special congressional election by mail.

The Montana House has rejected another attempt to bring back an infrastructure bill that it previously voted down twice.

A bill to reform state campaign finance laws hit a snag today when Senators rejected work by their peers in the House.

The head of Montana's health department says she is, quote, “disappointed” to learn of the resignation of American Indian Health Director Mary Lynn-Billy Old Coyote.

An attempt failed today at the Montana Legislature to revive a bonding measure that would pay for university buildings on three campuses and more.