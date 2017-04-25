Evening Newscast 04-25-17

The Montana House has endorsed a new measure that would charge some hospitals in the state more than $13 million to pay for a three-year expansion of a voluntary pre-school rating program.

The state House and Senate today passed a measure to give residents the option to buy a driver's license or identification card that complies with the federal Real ID Act.

Lawmakers wrapped up day 85 of their scheduled 90-day regular session with no agreement on a bonding package. Key lawmakers sat down this morning with the governor to talk about what could break the impasse.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced legislation to permanently ban new mining in an area of Montana just outside Yellowstone National Park.

State environmental officials have cited a construction company working on a wastewater improvement project in southwestern Montana for dirtying the Gallatin River beyond what its permit allowed.

A tax on medical marijuana is now on it’s way to the governor's desk, after passing out of the House this morning.