Evening Newscast 04-26-17

A charter schools bill has won passage in the Montana Senate. The schools bill is tied to broader negotiations over an infrastructure bonding package.

Members of the Blackfeet Indian Tribe have voted overwhelmingly to approve a water compact that quantifies the tribe's water rights and confirms its jurisdiction over those rights on the reservation near Glacier National Park.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order today directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands. Trump called the protection efforts "a massive federal land grab" by previous administrations.

The Montana House has declined to consider a charter schools bill that had been approved by the Senate just three hours earlier today.

A new poll says Greg Gianforte is leading Rob Quist by 15 percentage points in the race for Montana’s U.S. House seat.

Montana lawmakers are scaling back their so-called "Ferrari tax" on cars and recreational vehicles worth more than $150,000.

Montana lawmakers are setting rules to automatically cut state spending if revenues slide in the future.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill that allocates $1 million for suicide prevention over the next two years.

Planning for Wyoming's first wolf-hunting season in four years will get going now that a federal court has lifted endangered species protection for wolves in the state.