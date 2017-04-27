Evening Newscast 04-27-17

The Montana Senate has adjourned for the day after its attempt to bring the House back to the floor to pass an infrastructure package failed.

The state Senate has rejected Governor Steve Bullock's attempt to allow Montana's designated resort communities to raise the 3 percent sales tax they now collect.

Self-described 'mountain man' Don Nichols has been granted parole after serving nearly 32 years for kidnapping a world class athlete and killing her would-be rescuer in July 1984.

Yellowstone National Park managers are asking employees to help change the workplace culture after a report found evidence of sexual harassment within the maintenance division.

As the state Legislature draws to a close, lawmakers are getting antsy to head home. But, several issues, like how to pay for infrastructure projects, are still unsettled.

The Montana Human Rights Bureau has found a Kalispell company retaliated against an African-american employee who complained about multiple racist remarks made in the workplace.