Evening Newscast 04-28-17

The Montana Legislature has ended the 2017 legislative session. The Senate adjourned this morning after waiting for the House to take action on an $80 million infrastructure package and a related rural water system bill.

An appeals court has ruled that U.S. government officials don't have to take immediate action to protect a pine tree that is a source of food for threatened grizzly bears.

A new environmental study says a coal-export terminal proposed in southwest Washington would have major impacts on local communities, access to tribal fishing sites and rail safety.

Today Glacier-Waterton International Peace Park was recognized for its exceptionally dark night skies.

Montana timber companies are happy that President Trump has slapped new import taxes on Canadian forest products, but backlash is hurting a coal company here.