Evening Newscast 05-01-17

About 50,000 registered voters in the May 25th special election for Montana's lone congressional seat will be casting votes in new polling places.

Montana's federal bankruptcy judge has recused himself from overseeing the bankruptcy filing of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings because his former law firm provided assistance in the case.

Fire experts are predicting a slower than normal start to wildfire season in Montana this year, according to a season outlook released this afternoon.

Montana game wardens are investigating the poaching of 37 snow geese that were found southeast of Helena near Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Yellowstone National Park is accepting public comment on a proposed project to reconstruct a segment of the East Entrance Road from Fishing Bridge to Indian Pond.

Financial disclosure statements filed by a Montana Republican in his bid for Congress show $240,000 in investments in index funds with substantial holdings in Russian firms under sanctions by the U.S. government.

A group of city, county and federal stakeholders has unveiled a plan to thin thousands of acres of forest in central Idaho to cut down on wildfires in the region.