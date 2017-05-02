Evening Newscast 05-02-17

Democratic candidate Rob Quist has reported an additional $57,000 in income previously not included in the financial disclosure statement he filed two months ago.

An eastern Montana man who was convicted of embezzling $1.9 million from 18 people that he convinced to invest in his "house flipping" business has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

A federal agency that plans to build a new Yellowstone River dam and bypass channel meant to save an endangered fish only has about half the money needed for construction.

A Washington state man has pleaded guilty to federal charges alleging he brought a woman to Montana to work as a prostitute.

Montana's bankruptcy judge has recused himself from overseeing the bankruptcy filing of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings because his prior law firm provided assistance in the case.

Montana’s tourism industry saw more people last year, but fewer dollars.

