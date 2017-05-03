Evening Newscast 05-03-17

Three Montana cities have passed school bonds for construction, including a $125 million bond in Bozeman to build a new high school and remodel the current one.

With Montana lawmakers now adjourned, Gov. Steve Bullock faces a heap of bills to consider for his signature or veto.

The jail in Lake County is so overcrowded that there are more than 800 people on a waiting list to serve their time.

Researchers will begin trapping grizzly and black bears Sunday in Yellowstone National Park.

Supporters of Nevada rancher and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy and his sons went to a federal detention center to protest conditions in which defendants are being held while awaiting trial in federal court in Las Vegas.

