Evening Newscast 05-04-17

The Environmental Protection Agency and BNSF Railway are responding to an unidentified sheen on the shoreline of Flathead Lake.

A Nevada consulting firm and three of its executives will pay a Native American tribe in Montana $2.5 million the tribe says was stolen from an online lending company it owns.

Montana didn’t have a vote on the health care bill that passed the U.S. House today.

Donald Trump Jr. will make a return trip to Montana to stump for Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte.

Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill that would widen the availability of naloxone, a drug that counteracts the effects of a heroin overdose.

A South African gold mining company has completed a $2.2 billion acquisition of the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium.