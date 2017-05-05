Evening Newscast 05-05-17

National Democrats are making a late bid to help their party's candidate in Montana's May 25 special congressional election.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to Montana next weekend to campaign for Republican Greg Gianforte. Details on the trip have not yet been finalized.

Governor Steve Bullock used his veto pen yesterday to kill what he calls ‘a regular political game’ played by the legislature, to restrict the governor’s use of the state airplane.

BNSF railway and the Environmental Protection Agency are both waiting on sampling results to determine the source of the unidentified sheen on Flathead Lake in Somers. They expect those results back by Monday.

The Interior Department has released a list of 27 national monuments it is reviewing under a presidential order, including the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana.

The office of the Commissioner of Higher Education is recommending tuition increases throughout much of the Montana University System to address an $18.8 million funding gap.

A Nevada consulting firm and three of its executives will pay the Chippewa Cree Tribe $2.5 million the tribe says was stolen from an online lending company it owns.

Yellowstone National Park officials have asked 2017 visitors to adopt its "Safe Selfie" policy.