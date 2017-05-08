Evening Newscast 05-08-17

Officials in northwestern Montana are investigating two missing person's reports.

BNSF Railway says that, as a precautionary measure, it has removed material from the shore of Flathead Lake near Somers that has a mysterious, oily sheen.

Republican House Candidate Greg Gianforte’s campaign is downplaying his comments about the House health care bill that were secretly recorded and leaked to the media.

Montana’s been without a permanent U.S. Attorney for almost two straight months.

The Whitefish School District has received national recognition for sustainability and education.

Elections clerks across Montana could find themselves increasingly challenged to serve voters with severe physical disabilities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s carefully and seriously considering a request from the premier of British Columbia to deny U.S. coal exports through Vancouver.

A fire that burned through a Montana fly rod shop knocked out electricity at some houses for many hours.