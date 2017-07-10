Evening Newscast 07-10-17

Montana’s backlogged sexual assault evidence kits will undergo lab testing beginning this month.

Several large fires continue to burn across Montana following a weekend of record-breaking heat and dry lightning fires.

The Montana Supreme Court has adopted an interim rule allowing accommodations for breastfeeding mothers while taking the state bar exam.

Police in Billings say they're now investigating the case of a missing man as a possible homicide.

Glacier National Park will begin allowing privately owned motorboats to launch on Lake McDonald, following an emergency closure this spring after invasive mussels were detected within 100 miles of the park’s eastern border last fall.

Jury selection has begun in federal court in Las Vegas for the retrial of four men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.