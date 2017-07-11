Evening Newscast 07-11-17

Fire officials are now investigating whether a person is responsible for starting the big fire burning near Zortman.

Montana’s health insurance companies are asking for rate increases for 2018 ranging from two percent to 23 percent.

Montana's chief political watchdog says the state Republican Party has failed to comply with an earlier ruling requiring it to provide better detail about electioneering activities in last fall's legislative elections.

Yesterday Glacier National Park announced that it would begin easing restrictions for motor boats on Lake McDonald.