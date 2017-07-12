Evening Newscast 07-12-17

Additional crews and fire engines have arrived to fight five separate fires in the Highway 2 corridor in northwestern Montana.

Missoula County is suing the owner of an industrial site near Frenchtown over more than $1.2 million in overdue property taxes.

Montana’s Republican Commissioner of Securities and Insurance won’t say he’s going to challenge Democrat Jon Tester for Montana’s Senate seat that's up in 2018 – but Matt Rosendale also isn’t saying he won't run.

The Associated Press is reporting that Senator Tester has added another $2 million to his campaign war chest as he prepares to face his eventual Republican opponent.

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the national park.

More than 48 years after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War, a Montana man is coming home.

The State of Montana’s fleet of firefighting helicopters remains unable to fight some fires on federal land, and Wednesday a state legislative council asked for action.